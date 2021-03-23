Moffat County to move to Level Green Wednesday

Just five days after the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced it would debut a new “Dial 3.0” and loosen COVID-19 restrictions across the state, Moffat County will benefit from the changes.

Moffat County will be one of the first counties in the state to move to Level Green, which will occur Wednesday, Moffat County Public Health Director Kari Ladrow said in a text message Tuesday night.

Public Health and the Board of Public Health previously applied for Level Green in late February, but that application to move to Level Green was put on hold by the CDPHE after changing some of the metrics that counties had to meet for the move.

Roughly three weeks after being notified that its application was on hold, Moffat County will move to Level Green, loosening COVID-19 restrictions in the county. Under Level Green guidance, bars will reopen at 50% capacity, while personal gathering sizes would be left up to local guidance. Capacity sizes across the board would increase to 50%, or 500 people depending on the space and the location, according to the COVID-19 dial.

This is a developing story. The Craig Press will provide more information as it becomes available.

