Moffat County to light up football, baseball fields as part of #bethelightCO

As word traveled quickly Monday and Tuesday that high school stadiums across Colorado illuminated the fields to offer a beacon of hope to their students, Moffat County acted quickly to join in on the trending hashtag.

Moffat County Superintendent David Ulrich announced that the Bulldogs’ high school football and baseball stadiums will light up Friday night from 7-9 p.m. to take part in the #bethelightCO movement across the state, showing solidarity amidst the COVID-19 pandemic that has seemingly shut down the Centennial State.

“We’ve decided to embrace the idea of a Friday night game, so we will light up the football field and baseball field this Friday night…as a way to show our students how much we miss them,” Dr. Ulrich said.

The idea for #bethelightCO came from Colorado High School Activities Association assistant commissioner Adam Bright.

“High schools are so often the centerpiece of a community,” Bright told CHSAA’s website. “Shining the lights lets our communities and students know we miss them and look forward to being back. When this is over, these lights will be on and the stadiums will fill as we resume life as normal and celebrate our communities through high school athletics and activities.”

