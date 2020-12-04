Moffat County to implement new quarantine guidance following CDC changes

Following changes to the quarantine guidance for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from 14 days to 10 days, and 7 days with a negative test, Moffat County Public Health says it will be implementing the new guidance moving forward on all new cases identified from Dec. 3 on.

The CDC still recommends a full 14-day quarantine as the most effective way to reduce disease spread, but the Colorado Department of Health and Environment will be updating its guidance to explain when other, less protective options might be appropriate.

According to a press release from Moffat County Public Health, a quarantine could only be shortened in the following situations:

If exposed people do not develop symptoms, they may be released from quarantine after completing day 7 if they have a negative molecular or antigen test collected within 48 hours of ending quarantine. The test should be collected at least 5 days after their exposure.

People may stop quarantining after completing 10 days of quarantine without a test if they remain asymptomatic since exposure

Under no circumstances should the quarantine end before 7 days have fully passed.

“We need everyone to do everything possible to avoid all in‐person interactions with people they don’t live with, whether they’ve had a known exposure to COVID‐19 or not,” said Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist, CDPHE. “The risks are too high right now with 1 in 41 Coloradans infected. The additional quarantine options provided by CDC give the public more flexibility on quarantining, which is sometimes necessary to sustain the response, allowing folks to do essential activities. But the gold standard remains to be a 14 day quarantine after any possible exposure.



While people may leave quarantine earlier, if they follow these additional safety precautions, they should continue to monitor themselves daily for symptoms of COVID‐19 for a full 14 days.

Some people may not get sick until 14 days after their exposure. Symptoms may appear 2‐14 days after exposure to the virus.

People with these symptoms may have COVID‐19:

Fever or chills.

Cough.

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

Fatigue.

Muscle or body aches.

Headache.

New loss of taste or smell.

Sore throat.

Congestion or runny nose.

Nausea or vomiting.

Diarrhea.

In addition, the new quarantine options also advise people to wait at least five days after their exposure date before getting tested, unless symptoms develop. Testing immediately after exposure isn’t helpful because it may be too early in the incubation period, and there isn’t enough viral material for the test to detect, according to the press release.

That said, anyone with symptoms should get tested as soon as possible, stay away from others, and follow the instructions on how to isolate.



Local Options for COVID‐19 Testing

COVID‐19 testing is offered through most local medical clinics in Moffat County.

Most testing done locally is sent to the lab at the Colorado Department of Health and Environment. The test provided as part of a typical clinic visit and billed to your insurance. There is no guarantee for the time to obtain results.

The CDPHE lab prioritizes testing based upon health‐related needs, according to Public Health.

WorkWell, the occupational health clinic operated by Memorial Regional Health, offers a molecular‐ based saliva test. This test is available to the public on a direct‐to‐consumer basis. An order from your physician is not required.

The cost of this test is $150 due at time of service, MRH said.

Other rapid testing may be available through your primary care provider or other healthcare providers in the area.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com