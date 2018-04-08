Moffat County to consider resolution celebrating electrical linemen

CRAIG– The Moffat County Board of County Commissioners will meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday, a day earlier than their usual weekly meeting. On Monday, the BOCC will consider recognizing electrical linemen in a resolution proclaiming the week of April 9 as Lineman Appreciation Week in Moffat County.

The BOCC will also take action on the following:

Hold a public hearing at 9 a.m. regarding a communications tower in the Skull Creek area near Massadona

Approve a state order that requires the county take specific action to correct violations found in a state inspection of the landfill

Hear an update from the Browns Park School Alumni Association

Consider a request to hire two temporary summer positions to assist with maintenance and care of the fairgrounds, cemetery and Loudy-Simpson Park

Award a bid to farm land at Loudy-Simpson Park

Approve a contract for substance abuse services with Mind Springs Health

Approve a discharge monitoring report for a county gravel pit

Approve the county treasurer's report

Hear a monthly report from the Road and Bridge Department



