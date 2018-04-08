 Moffat County to consider resolution celebrating electrical linemen | CraigDailyPress.com

Moffat County to consider resolution celebrating electrical linemen

Craig Press staff report
Moffat County Commissioners will sign a resolution acknowledging Lineman Appreciation Week in Moffat County.

CRAIG– The Moffat County Board of County Commissioners will meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday, a day earlier than their usual weekly meeting. On Monday, the BOCC will consider recognizing electrical linemen in a resolution proclaiming the week of April 9 as Lineman Appreciation Week in Moffat County.

The BOCC will also take action on the following:

  • Hold a public hearing at 9 a.m. regarding a communications tower in the Skull Creek area near Massadona
  • Approve a state order that requires the county take specific action to correct violations found in a state inspection of the landfill
  • Hear an update from the Browns Park School Alumni Association
  • Consider a request to hire two temporary summer positions to assist with maintenance and care of the fairgrounds, cemetery and Loudy-Simpson Park
  • Award a bid to farm land at Loudy-Simpson Park
  • Approve a contract for substance abuse services with Mind Springs Health
  • Approve a discharge monitoring report for a county gravel pit
  • Approve the county treasurer's report
  • Hear a monthly report from the Road and Bridge Department


