Moffat County teams take Thanksgiving break: Bulldog Sports — Week of Nov. 27, 2019

News | November 27, 2019

The Lions and Mountaineers square off as part of Craig Parks and Recreation's youth basketball league. Parks and Rec games will resume after Thanksgiving break.
Andy Bockelman

Wednesday

None

Thursday

None

Friday

None

Saturday

None

Sunday

None

Monday

3:45 p.m. Moffat County High School girls basketball practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

4 p.m. Moffat County High School wrestling practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation third- and fourth-grade girls basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

6 p.m. Moffat County High School boys basketball practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Tuesday

3:45 p.m. Moffat County High School girls basketball practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

4 p.m. Moffat County High School wrestling practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation third- and fourth-grade boys basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

6 p.m. Moffat County High School boys basketball practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

