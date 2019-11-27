Moffat County teams take Thanksgiving break: Bulldog Sports — Week of Nov. 27, 2019
Wednesday
None
Thursday
None
Friday
None
Saturday
None
Sunday
None
Monday
3:45 p.m. Moffat County High School girls basketball practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
4 p.m. Moffat County High School wrestling practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation third- and fourth-grade girls basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.
6 p.m. Moffat County High School boys basketball practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Tuesday
3:45 p.m. Moffat County High School girls basketball practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
4 p.m. Moffat County High School wrestling practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation third- and fourth-grade boys basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.
6 p.m. Moffat County High School boys basketball practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
The coming week in sports for Craig and Moffat County.