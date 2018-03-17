Moffat County swim team takes 3rd, earns win in breaststroke at D51 Meet

— The team placed sixth overall.

Whether individually or as a group, Moffat County High School boys swimming keeps powering through the early season.

MCHS took its first gold honors Friday when Steamboat Springs’ Brooks Birkinbine won the 100-yard breaststroke race at the District 51 Meet in Grand Junction.

Birkinbine’s time in the event, one minute, 9.09 seconds, was less than one-tenth of a second from state qualification, though he already qualified in the 200 freestyle the previous week in Montrose, placing second in the 200 free in Junction this time.

Birkinbine was also part of the 200 medley relay that achieved a state time in Montrose with Jacob Briggs, Cody Evaristo and Nathan Prescott. Birkinbine, Briggs, Evaristo and David Prescott took third in the event at D51 at 1:55.80, another state-worthy time.

The same foursome also earned third in the 200 free relay.

Individually, Briggs’s pursuit of a solo state race continues as he took silver in Junction’s 100 free, his 54.11 ever closer to the 53.50 needed. A personal best of 52.70 last season got him to the championships, where he also swam in the 50 free.

Briggs was followed in the 100 free by Prescott in 10th and Brandon Beason 12th.

Evaristo is also zeroing in on a state time in the 100 backstroke, taking the bronze at 1:06.11 at D51. The same race saw Ethan Powers eighth and Trevor Hume ninth.

In the 50 free, Prescott notched the season’s best time at 27.93, less than four seconds from state, placing ninth, with Powers 10th, Beason 11th and Hume 13th.

MCHS also attended Saturday’s Southwestern League Relays in Grand Junction.

Coaches Meghan Francone and Melany Neton noted they mixed up the groupings a bit to enhance the experience for younger athletes.

Briggs, Hume, Evaristo and Birkinbine were third in the 200 free relay, and Briggs, Beason, Prescott and Birkinbine were third in the 400 free.

The 200 medley team of Evaristo, Birkinbine, Briggs and Powers placed fourth.

“They all did very well,” Francone said.

Moffat County swimmers are next scheduled to host their home invitational on April 6.