Moffat County swimming sets solid marks in 1st meet, picks up win in JV backstroke

Moffat County High School girls swimming is poolside following the Glenwood Springs Demon Meet.

Courtesy Photo

Back in the water for another winter, Moffat County High School girls swimming is well on the way to a high-achieving season.

The Glenwood Springs Demon Meet brought plenty of positive results Saturday for Bulldog swimmers in both individual races and groups.

MCHS’s varsity relay team of Alexa Neton, Kelsey McDiffett, Ellina Jones and Jeni Kincher took fourth in the 200-yard freestyle and fifth in the 200 medley, with respective times of 2:02.22 and 2:20.74.

The quartet is within six seconds of 3A state qualification in the 200 free and about 10 seconds away in the medley.

Individually, Alexa Neton took the bronze in the 200 free solo race, clocking in at 2:30.43, as well as fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:19.25).

In the 200 individual medley, McDiffett placed fourth (2:43.16) and Jones seventh (2:56.78), with McDiffett also fourth in the 100 breaststroke at 1:23.04. Kincher took 10th and Jones 12th in the 100 free (1:09.49, 1:10.58), with Kincher also 13th in the breaststroke (1:34.23).

With McDiffett about three seconds away from returning to state in the breaststroke and seven seconds in the IM, as well as Alexa within 10 in the new undertaking of the backstroke, coach Melany Neton noted the results were promising as the well-prepared bunch showed their improvements.

“Their times were faster this year then they were last year at this time,” she said.

MoCo’s younger and first-time competitors also set their benchmarks in what was the first meet for several of them.

The secondary relay group of Eliana Mack, Sarah Johnson, Anna Cooper and Mackenzie Anderson took ninth in the 200 medley and eighth in the 200 free, the first races at MCHS for Mack and Johnson.

While Cooper took eighth and Anderson 14th behind Alexa Neton in the 100 back, Mack earned first place in the junior varsity 50 back event with a time of 48.29 seconds.

Johnson placed 18th in both the 100 breast and 100 free, with Cooper 20th in the latter.

Anderson also led the team in the 50 free at 19th (36.62), with Mack 22nd, Cristiann Reyes 28th and Alexei Reyes 30th.

“It was a good overall meet,” Melany Neton said.

MoCo swimmers will next compete Dec. 13 and 14 in Grand Junction for both individual races and relays.