Moffat County swimming places third at season-opening meet in Summit

On the road Saturday, Jan. 30 to open up its condensed Season B season, the Moffat County Bulldogs’ girls swimming team turned in a third-place performance against Summit and Glenwood Springs, scoring 250 team points.

The Bulldogs competed in 10 of a possible 12 events in the pool Saturday under head coach Melany Neton.

Against the Demons of Glenwood and Tigers of Summit, Moffat County saw the 200-yard freestyle relay team turn in the best performance of the day, as the relay team of senior Ellina Jones, freshman Megan Neton, senior Kelsey McDiffet, and senior Alexa Neton clock a time of 2:04.82, finishing behind two Glenwood teams with just 11 seconds separating them from first place.

Moffat County’s best individual performance came from McDiffet, who finished in 3rd place in the Girls 200 Yard Individual Medley. McDiffet clocked a time of 2:45:56 to finish third, scoring 16 team points for the Bulldogs.

The first event that the Bulldogs competed in Saturday was the 200-yard Medley. The Bulldogs had two relay teams compete in the event.

One team, made up of Jones, McDiffet, Neton and Neton finished fourth with a time of 2:21.86, while the second Moffat County team — made up of senior Tiana Nichols, sophomore Sarah Johnson, senior Allison Jacobson, and freshman Emma Fritz — placed eight with a time of 2:52.42.

In the 400-yard freestyle relay, the Moffat County relay team of junior Mackenzie Anderson, senior Alexei Reyes, senior Cristiann Reyes and sophomore Ana Iglesias placed fourth, clocking a time 6:59.93.

At the Summit meet, the Demons came away with the win, scoring 838 points. Summit placed second with 508 points, while Moffat County placed third with 250 team points.

Moffat County returns to Summit Saturday for another meet – which is one of seven on the season. The team’s roster has 20 swimmers on it, including 13 from Craig, five from Meeker, and two from Steamboat.

