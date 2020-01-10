Moffat County swimming gains 1st state qualification at Montrose Invite
Moffat County High School swimmers didn’t waste any time in their return from winter break in hitting a new level of competition.
MCHS gained a berth in February’s 3A state championships during the preliminary round of the Montrose Invitational, as Kelsey McDiffett cut her time in the 100-yard breaststroke to secure a spot at state for the third consecutive year.
McDiffett placed seventh in the first round race, getting her results down to 1:20.28 to beat the 1:20.5 to get to state.
The prelims for Bulldog swimmers saw plenty of qualifiers for the Saturday finals of the two-day invite, including the 200 freestyle relay team of McDiffett, Alexa Neton, Jeni Kincher and Ellina Jones, who took fifth to progress to finals.
The group’s 1:57.53 was a bit slower than the 1:57.3 they posted at December’s Montrose Meet, yet coach Melany Neton expects the second half of the weekend to be better, ideally surpassing the 1:56 for state.
“We are making some minor adjustments for tomorrow and hopefully they will get it,” she said Friday night.
Craig Press will have a larger recap.