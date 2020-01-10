Moffat County swimming gains 1st state qualification at Montrose Invite

Moffat County High School's Kelsey McDiffett swims the breaststroke in the 200 IM at the Southwest Conference Championships.

Andy Bockelman

Moffat County High School swimmers didn’t waste any time in their return from winter break in hitting a new level of competition.

MCHS gained a berth in February’s 3A state championships during the preliminary round of the Montrose Invitational, as Kelsey McDiffett cut her time in the 100-yard breaststroke to secure a spot at state for the third consecutive year.

McDiffett placed seventh in the first round race, getting her results down to 1:20.28 to beat the 1:20.5 to get to state.

The prelims for Bulldog swimmers saw plenty of qualifiers for the Saturday finals of the two-day invite, including the 200 freestyle relay team of McDiffett, Alexa Neton, Jeni Kincher and Ellina Jones, who took fifth to progress to finals.

The group’s 1:57.53 was a bit slower than the 1:57.3 they posted at December’s Montrose Meet, yet coach Melany Neton expects the second half of the weekend to be better, ideally surpassing the 1:56 for state.

“We are making some minor adjustments for tomorrow and hopefully they will get it,” she said Friday night.

Craig Press will have a larger recap.