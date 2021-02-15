Moffat County swimming competes at Glenwood Springs meet

Back in the pool for the first time since Jan. 30, the Moffat County High School girls’ swim team made the trip to Glenwood Springs Saturday to compete in the GSHS Demon Meet against Glenwood, Gunnison, Grand Junction and Summit Saturday.

In the Demon Meet, Moffat County competed in nine of the 12 events, finishing fifth overall in the meet.

The first event the Bulldogs finished in was the 200-yard Medley Relay, in which the team of sophomore Katie Lockwood, junior Anna Cooper, freshman Amanda Dietrich and sophomore Sarah Johnson finished seventh overall with a time of 2:20.40. The Bulldogs also had another team in the 200-yard Medley Relay, made up of senior Tiana Nichols, sophomore Nora Gianinetti, senior Allison Jacobson, and freshman Emma Fritz. The relay team placed 11th overall with a time of 2:46:89.

Individually, junior Hailey Knowles competed in the 50-yard Free and finished 13th, improving her entry time by 2.29 seconds, moving up from 18th to 13th in the process. Senior Kelsey McDiffett’s also had a strong day in the pool in individual events, placing fourth in the 200-yard Individual Medley. McDiffett finished with a time of 2:42:35 for the fourth-place finish.

In the 200-yard free relay, the Bulldogs’ relay team of senior Ellina Jones, Dietrich, senior Alexa Neton and McDiffett finished with a time of 1:59.31, which was an improvement of 4.98 seconds from their entry time.

Saturday’s meet was won by the host Demons with 337 points, followed by the Grand Junction Tigers, who recorded 217 points. Finishing in third was the Summit High School Tigers with a score of 155 points and in fourth was the Gunnison High School Cowboys with 154 points. Moffat County placed fifth with 72 points.

The girls’ swim team hits the road again later this week to return to Glenwood Springs for another meet. That meet will be held Thursday, Feb. 18, or Friday, Feb. 19. An announcement is expected early in the week.

