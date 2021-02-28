Moffat County swimming closes season strong at Montrose meet Saturday

Moffat County Bulldogs athletics.



With just one meet left before regionals, the Moffat County Bulldogs’ girls swim team turned in a strong performance in the pool Saturday at Montrose, finishing fifth overall against the likes of Montrose, Grand Junction, Durango, Gunnison, and Delta.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs competed in all nine events in Montrose. Moffat County’s highest team finish was second place in the 400-yard free relay, as the team of senior Ellina Jones, junior Hailey Knowles, senior Alexa Neton, and senior Kelsey McDiffett clocked a time of 4:16.32 to grab second place.

The first event Moffat County competed in Saturday was the 200-yard medley relay, where the Bulldogs finished in fourth place, up from sixth place as the entry time for the event. The team placed three teams in the top ten in the event, with one relay team placing eighth and one placing ninth.

Individually in the 200-yard freestyle, senior Alexa Neton finished in seventh with a time of 2:24.28. The best individual performances Saturday came from both Jones and Knowles, who each finished fourth in the 100 yard backstroke and the 100 yard fly, respectively.

Closing out the meet at Montrose Saturday, the Bulldogs saw three teams compete in the 400-yard free relay, in which they finished second, fifth and tenth. The fifth-place team was made up of sophomore Kate Lockwood, sophomore Sarah Johnson, freshman Amanda Dietrich and freshman Megan Neton.

The 10th place team dropped 16.37 seconds off their time and was made up of freshman Vivian Brown, junior Anna Cooper, senior Tiana Nichols, and senior Allison Jacobson.

The meet was won by the Grand Junction Tigers with 308 points, who finished 55 points ahead of the second place finisher the Durango Demons, who had 253 points. Finishing in third was the Gunnison Cowboys with 204 points, followed by Montrose with 191 points, Moffat county with 181 points and Delta rounding out the competition with 179 points.

The team now looks ahead to regionals, scheduled for Saturday, March 6 at the El Pomar Natatorium at Colorado Mesa University.

moneill@craigdailypress.com