Moffat County swimming catching up, getting back to basics in Glenwood Springs

The numbers in the pool aren’t where they were last year, but the Moffat County High School boys swim team is making headway as the season continues.

MCHS dove in for the Glenwood Springs April Invite Friday afternoon, the first competition of the spring for some, as well as the first in the better part of a month for the rest.

With their first meet with enough athletes to form a relay team, the Bulldogs had their best placement in the 200-yard medley in fourth at 2:04.40, with the same foursome of David Prescott, Cody Evaristo, Nathan Cooper and Chayton Owens fifth in the 200 freestyle relay at 1:53.62.

In his return to the aqua, Cooper led Moffat County in the 50 free (25.94) in sixth, with Prescott seventh (26.36) and Owens 11th (30.25) in a field of 17.

Evaristo placed fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:07.80), in addition to seventh in the 100 free (1:00.73) with Cooper close behind in eighth at 1:01.10.

After starting strong in Montrose in March, the spring break hiatus provided a challenge for the team. This was on top of the travel the program already does to Meeker Recreation Center to get time in the water.

Even so, coach Meghan Francone said despite a recent final push of winter weather, the boys team has only once missed a session in the pool at Meeker.

“They’re doing well with the water situation or lack thereof, and we’re grateful for the water time we do have.” she said. “They need that water, and without any, their times reflect that.”

While other swimmers were considering competing for the spring, it’s looking like the maximum amount of athletes will be four.

Even so, Francone said the program will be getting back into more intense practice to return to the state finals in May.

“We’re really looking to clean up some of our exchanges and turns and go from there,” she said.

The next meet will be in Jefferson County April 19 and 20.