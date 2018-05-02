Moffat County swimming 5th at D51 Invite, coming closer to additional state qualifications

The Moffat County High School boys swim team placed fifth during the District 51 Invitational the past weekend in Grand Junction, with two athletes in the top three of their respective races.

Cody Evaristo gained the bronze in the 100-yard backstroke and Devin McIntosh in the 100 breaststroke for the Bulldogs’ top placements.

Evaristo is nearing a state qualification time in the backstroke, earning a season-best 1:03.73 to come close to the 1:02.50 to get to state in the race. McIntosh’s 1:16.38 was likewise his fastest time this season.

The foursome of Evaristo, McIntosh, David Prescott and Nathan Cooper were within .3 seconds of a state slot in the 200 medley relay at 1:57.80, placing sixth.

Prescott is also eyeing a state berth in the 50 freestyle, placing fifth at D51 in the short race, a 24.90 within one second of the 24-second standard for state.

Cooper, McIntosh, John Cutler and Derek Powers all each earned their best times in the 50, placing 10th, 16th, 18th and 24th, respectively.

Prescott also had his best time yet in the 100 free, sixth overall, with Cooper ninth, and Brandon Beason and Trevor Hume both clocking in at season bests for 12th and 15th.

Cutler, Hume and Ethan Powers all lowered times in the backstroke, placing 11th, 14th and 15th, Evaristo and Beason doing the same for seventh and 14th in the 200 free.

Precott, Cutler, Evaristo and Cooper placed seventh in the 200 free relay.

MCHS swimmers will compete in Friday’s Glenwood Springs Demon Invitational, their final meet before the Western Slope Conference Championships May 11 and 12.