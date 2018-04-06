Moffat County swimmers see success in emotional final meet at home pool

The waters of the Moffat County High School pool were full of activity Friday as the boys swim team dove in for their lone home meet of the season. And, though it was a fun, productive day for the hosting group, athletes and coaches couldn’t help but dread the eventual day when the aquatic site will be bone dry.

MCHS competed in a dual event against the Glenwood Springs Demons as Bulldogs continued their quest for times that will send them to the state championships.

“We are so close in so many of our events,” coach Meghan Francone said, noting that after clinching a state time in the 200-yard medley, the 200 freestyle relay came ever closer in the Moffat County meter pool.

Nathan Cooper was part of the medley group along with Jacob Briggs, Cody Evaristo and Steamboat Springs’ Brooks Birkinbine that made state in their first meet in early March.

“Our first relay (medley) did really well, but I’m proud of how we did in both of them,” he said.

The home meet was the first time back in the pool competitively for Devin McIntosh after performing in the spring play, swimming in both relays, 200 individual medley and 50 free in an exhausting day.

“It’s hard to get used to,” he said. “It wasn’t my best meet, but I really want to keep getting better. I’m only competing with myself, so I want to work harder, get faster.”

Also swimming his first races this season was Derek Powers, who has competed in swimming in the Special Olympics and will be able to compete at state in a 50 free race.

“He’s been swimming with us, training with us, and we’re lucky to have him,” Francone said. “I’m really excited to see what he can do there.”

The Bulldogs will next compete in the Jeffco Invitational, a much larger event, which Francone expects to be a benefit.

“The boys actually like more teams to get hyped up, and Jeffco will be big,” she said. “We should have more training under our belt, and we’ll see what two more weeks in the water does.”

Francone said the home meet was undeniably bittersweet due to the fact that Moffat County School District made the decision earlier this year to close the MCHS pool facilities after the school year. Though efforts are still underway to keep swim teams afloat, losing the site is a big blow for those who use it most.

“I’ve been coaching here for 12 years, so the last competitive event is very, very rough,” Francone said.

Though his senior season would have been his final time in the pool either way, Briggs said he too was upset about the decision. Still, it came with some positives.

“We had a huge draw in the crowd today,” said Briggs, who is a co-captain along with McIntosh. “Just for a lot of people to come and watch us and support us, it was a good sendoff.”

Cooper said the ticking clock on the pool has been a motivator to not hold back this season.

“It’s serious for sure, and everybody that has swam before is swimming harder,” he said, adding that first-year swimmers are also putting in great effort. “I feel like everyone’s swimming their best but also having fun.”

Craig Press will have full results from the swim meet.