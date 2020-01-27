Moffat County swimmers focus on solo races at Delta

From left, Moffat County High School swimmers Jeni Kincher, Ellina Jones, Alexa Neton and Kelsey McDiffett cool down between races at Gunnison.

Courtesy Photo

With a great lead-off Friday, Moffat County High School swimmers kept pace in their group results Saturday while also turning their attention to singular events.

MCHS girls took fourth during the Delta County Meet, the follow-up to Friday’s Gunnison Invitational that saw Ellina Jones, Jeni Kincher, Alexa Neton and Kelsey McDiffett secure a 3A state qualification in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

After placing third in the 200 free, 200 medley and 400 free races at Gunnison, the varsity foursome did the same in the medley and 400 at Delta, just short of their season bests a day earlier, though their solo results saw big boosts.

Neton and McDiffett each hit their fastest times of the year in the 200 free, ranking third and fourth at times of 2:23.82 and 2:26.06. Anna Cooper also was at her quickest at 2:52.48 in 10th.

After specializing in the 500 free in previous years, Neton was back in the long-distance race for the first time this season, ranking third at 6:35.64.

In the 100 backstroke, Jones set a new team best for the season, placing fourth at 1:14.9, while teammate Tiana Nichols took 18th in her first attempt at the race.

With her best time since swimming at Grand Junction in December, Kincher was fifth in the 100 free, with Cristiann and Alexei Reyes both setting their bests.

Jones also set her new best in the 50 free, taking seventh, with Kincher coming in 11th.

Just behind her mark in Gunnison, McDiffett nonetheless ranked fourth in the 100 butterfly, with Cooper sixth.

In the 100 breaststroke, Kate Lockwood ranked 10th, the same placement Nichols, Cooper and the Reyeses saw in the 200 free relay.

MCHS swimmers will next compete at Fruita Monument’s meet Feb. 1, Bulldogs’ final event before the Southwest Conference Championships.