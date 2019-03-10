Moffat County swimmers dive in for solid start to schedule at Montrose Invite

The Moffat County High School boys swim team may have had small numbers in the pool this weekend, though the Bulldogs were getting big results.

MCHS started the season in good shape during the two-day Montrose Invitational, showing they will be setting themselves up for a longer schedule with state-qualifying times already on the horizon.

The Dogs’ first half of the competition Friday saw Cody Evaristo place fifth in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:05.79 and David Prescott sixth in the 100 breaststroke at 1:18 even, both of whom were part of the team that represented Moffat County at the 2018 4A state championships.

Evaristo and Prescott also took seventh (1:03.05) and ninth (1:06.32), respectively, in Friday’s 100 freestyle race, while rookie Chayton Owens placed 10th in Friday’s 50 free at 33.14.

The times only improved the following day, said MCHS coach Meghan Francone, especially for Owens in his first-ever swim meet.

“He has never competed before, and he pinned down some great starting points,” she said.

Owens took ninth and trimmed his time to 31.52 in Saturday’s 50 free, in which Prescott earned fifth (26.27) and Evaristo sixth (27.21).

Francone noted that Prescott took three seconds from his 100 free time between the two days, clocking in at 1:02.97 Saturday for eighth place. Evaristo ranked fourth in Day 2’s 100 backstroke, staying within a few seconds of the 1:02.5 state time at 1:05.85.

Bulldog swimmers will next compete March 15 at Glenwood Springs, followed the next day with the Western Slope League Relay Meet at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction.