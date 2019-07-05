Moffat County Superintendent David Ulrich selected to travel, learn abroad in Finland

David Ulrich

Courtesy photo

A Moffat County School District employee is one of two Colorado educators selected to attend an international educator exchange in Finland this month.

Superintendent David Ulrich was notified in December that he was one of 27 American educators chosen to take part in an educational experience in Finland.

“I’m very excited to represent Moffat County School District and our community,” Ulrich said at the Board of Education meeting on June 20.

The program will last six days, from July 6 to 12.

Ulrich emphasized that his travel expenses were “being covered by someone else,” to the delight and applause of Finance Director John Wall.

The program is sponsored by EF Education First, an international education company founded in 1965 in Sweden according to the company’s website.

“The purpose of the trip is to expose American educators to the Finnish education system, which is widely considered among the best in the world,” Ulrich said in an email. “We will interact interact with officials from the Finnish National Board of Education, visit local schools, and meet with local educators.”

In order to qualify for the program, Ulrich said he had to be an active member of the Colorado Association of School Executive, submit an application and interview with EF representatives last December.

“I was told I was selected due to my commitment to understanding the role a local school district can play in preparing students for a global economy (PLTW Launch, Robotics, Seal of Bi-Literacy),” he said.

Although the United States spends more on education than other developed nations, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s annual report on education, the U.S. continues to rank in the middle of the pack internationally on science, math and reading scores, with Singapore and Finland consistently ranking in the top five countries, according to a report from the Pew Research Center.

“Obviously, Finland was chosen for a purpose,” Ulrich said. “It is consistently considered and ranks among the best education systems in the world. I’m excited to learn exactly what, or if there is anything, we can take from that and overlay and bring back to what we do here.”