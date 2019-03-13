Moffat County students, travelers stranded by storm to shelter in place in Craig

Moffat County's Emergency Operations Center has been activated to coordinate travel safety and assist people, including some Moffat County School students stranded by the violent storm sweeping across Northwest Colorado.

Moffat County has suspended county road maintenance until the ongoing winter weather event subsides, with the wind the most significant risk factor.

"It's unsafe for those crews to be out," said Moffat County Sheriff KC Hume.

As a result, students who live in the county will not have bus transportation after school and instead will remain safe, and supervised at their schools, according to notifications sent to parents by Moffat County School District. Schools are planning to provide an evening meal if needed.

Students who live within the Craig city limits will be transported at the regular time and includes all in-town buses for residents of Shadow Mountain and Ridgeview Elementary School.

“You are welcome to come to your student's school to pick them up, however, please check the road conditions,” stated the notification. “The sheriff's department has recommended that traffic be limited for emergency purposes only. We will continue to work with the sheriff's department and county road and bridge department. When it is deemed safe, we will roll the buses along their assigned routes. If you have any questions, please call your student's school first as they will have the most up-to-date information.”

U.S. Highway 40 between Craig and Dinosaur has been closed, as has Colorado Highway 13 between Craig and Meeker. Many other area closures are in place with more information available at CraigDailyPress.com.

Representatives from multiple agencies were working at the emergency operations center in Craig on Tuesday to provide support to stranded residents in need, including Craig Police Department, Yampa Valley Electric Association, Moffat County School District, Moffat County Road, and Bridge, Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Department of Transportation, Moffat County Search and Rescue, Moffat County Commissioners, and Craig City Council.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.