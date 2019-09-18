Moffat County students join in effort to honor Constitution Day
Even with weather being less than cooperative, Craig residents of all ages were loud and proud in their celebration of the signing of the United States Constitution.
Moffat County students joined with Daughters of the American Revolution’s Augusta Wallihan Chapter Tuesday, Sept. 17 in downtown Craig, ringing bells and otherwise celebrating the 232nd anniversary of the historic document as part of the larger Constitution Week.
Though a bit of midday rainy conditions made it tricky, people showed their patriotism with plentiful red, white and blue to honor the day.
