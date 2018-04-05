Moffat County students encouraged to apply for scholarships in April

Editor’s Note: Scholarship listings are compiled from information provided by Moffat County High School and other organizations. Unless other instructions are provided, visit MCHS Counselor Paula Duzik, or call her at 970-824-7036, for more information and applications.

Due in April

• April 13 — FFA Alumni is offering scholarships to active FFA senior members.

• April 13 — Substance Abuse Prevention Program is offering several scholarships to seniors.



• April 13 — Craig Fire and Rescue is offering scholarships to seniors. See Paula Duzik for an application.

• April 16 — Credit Union of Colorado Foundation offers $50,000 in college scholarships. Ten $5,000-per-year scholarships are available for the 2018-2019 school year. Eligibility for a scholarship is extended to students who are Colorado residents enrolled in, or scheduled to enter, an accredited college or university as an undergraduate taking at least 12 credit hours. Applicants must maintain a minimum 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale in high school or during the previous 12 months as a college undergraduate. Students should also demonstrate an active commitment to community service at their school or in their local community. Scholarship renewals are not automatic; the student must reapply each year. More information and the scholarship application instructions are available at cuofcofoundation.org/general-scholarships.



Recommended Stories For You

• April 20 — Cory Pike Memorial Scholarship is offered to seniors.

• April 20 — Moffat County Search and Rescue is offering the Doug Vaughn Memorial Scholarship for $500 to seniors.



• April 20 —Northwest Colorado Chapter of Parrot Heads is offering two or more $1,000 scholarships to seniors.



• April 20 — Moffat County Sheriff’s Office is offering one $1,000 scholarship to a senior.



• April 22 — Student Insights is offering 13 scholarships based on a drawing. Visit student-view.com to complete a 20-minute survey to enter the drawing.

• April 30 — The Cibrowski Family is offering scholarships to seniors who will be attending the CO School of Mines or DU in engineering or chemistry.

Additional scholarship opportunities

• studentscholarships.org and scholarships.com continuously update scholarship opportunities.

• collegexpress.com offers several scholarships to seniors.

• Students interested in attending a trade school can apply for an Imagine America Scholarship at imagine-america.org/applyforscholarships.

Does your organization or school have scholarships available for students? Send scholarship information to Education Reporter Sasha Nelson at snelson@CraigDailyPress.com or call 970-875-1794.