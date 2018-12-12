Moffat County-Steamboat rivalry provides high energy in Bulldog basketball home opener

CRAIG — Though they usually get a chance to check each other out sooner in the season on the court or from the bleachers, Moffat County High School varsity basketball teams and Highway 40 rivals Steamboat Springs had their only faceoff of the winter Wednesday night.

The annual matchup of the Bulldog and Sailor squads served as Moffat County’s home opener and the only varsity games in the Dog Pound for December as players come to the end of the early season.

Sailor girls are already in their best season since 2015-16 after back-to-back 0-23 stretches, at last snapping a 52-game cold streak with a 52-37 win over Conifer in the Steamboat Shoot-Out, also the highest scoring game for them in more than two years.

The ladies in red were on the receiving end of a bitter beatdown by their blue-clad hosts, with MoCo ready for a decisive victory after a 1-2 weekend at the Glenwood Springs Demon Invitational.

Still stinging from the tournament losses to Cañon City and Alamosa, Lady Bulldogs set to work swiftly to see that another entry in the loss column wouldn’t be happening, ultimately ending the night in front at 54-21.

Like their female comrades, Moffat County boys sought another win after a pair of defeats in Glenwood to Faith Christian and Alamosa. They had their work cut out for them with the Sailors, whose five-game streak of triumphs included the first championship in their home tourney in more than a decade.

Despite the Dogs claiming a 10-9 lead at the end of the first period and a 30-29 lead after three, Steamboat sailed into the sunset with its sixth straight victory with a solid fourth quarter to win 56-40

Moffat County and Steamboat each will keep their jerseys at the ready for the coming weekend.

Sailor girls (1-5) host Fort Lupton and Mitchell Friday and Saturday, respectively, while the Steamboat guys (6-1) bring in Mead Saturday.

Both MCHS teams will spend Saturday in Rifle, which will wrap competition for boys (2-5) until January. After meeting the Bears, girls (4-3) will do battle in Grand Junction Dec. 18 against the Central Warriors.

Craig Press will have a larger recap.