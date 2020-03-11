Moffat County spring seasons underway: Bulldog Sports — Week of March 11, 2020 | CraigDailyPress.com

Moffat County spring seasons underway: Bulldog Sports — Week of March 11, 2020

News | March 11, 2020

Moffat County High School's Tressa Otis battles with Delta during a 2019 game. MCHS spring sports teams including girls soccer, boys swimming, and track and field start their seasons this weekend.
File Photo

Wednesday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation kindergarten basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation adult volleyball league at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Thursday

5:15 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation first- and second-grade basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

Friday

11 a.m. Moffat County High School track and field at Mercury Invitational in Brighton

TBD Moffat County High School boys swimming at Southwestern Conference Relays in Grand Junction

2 p.m. Moffat County High School girls soccer vs. Colorado Rocky Mountain School in Parachute

Saturday

TBD Moffat County High School boys swimming at Montrose

9 a.m. Craig Middle School wrestling at District Tournament in Hayden

10 a.m. Moffat County High School girls soccer at Steamboat Springs

Sunday

None

Monday

None

Tuesday

None

News
