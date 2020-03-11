Moffat County spring seasons underway: Bulldog Sports — Week of March 11, 2020
Wednesday
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation kindergarten basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation adult volleyball league at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.
Thursday
5:15 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation first- and second-grade basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.
Friday
11 a.m. Moffat County High School track and field at Mercury Invitational in Brighton
TBD Moffat County High School boys swimming at Southwestern Conference Relays in Grand Junction
2 p.m. Moffat County High School girls soccer vs. Colorado Rocky Mountain School in Parachute
Saturday
TBD Moffat County High School boys swimming at Montrose
9 a.m. Craig Middle School wrestling at District Tournament in Hayden
10 a.m. Moffat County High School girls soccer at Steamboat Springs
Sunday
None
Monday
None
Tuesday
None