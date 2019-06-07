Moffat County sports summer sessions get in swing

Moffat County High School athletes have earned a summer respite, yet that doesn’t mean Bulldog sports are completely on hold.

The MCHS football and girls basketball programs were underway this week with sessions keeping middle school ages on their toes.

The Bulldog Proving Grounds saw pigskin action for the first time since October as seventh- and eighth-grade competitors got a workout Wednesday evening with a football clinic hosted by the Dogs’ coaching staff.

Varsity players were also on hand to lend support, though it was middle-schoolers who went through their paces with drills and scrimmages.

Head coach Jamie Nelson said he wanted to bring athletes back into the fold slow and steady for the summer to come.

“Everybody’s got different travel plans, so we just had the one-night thing for now. Sometimes a two-day thing is too much when they’ve also got baseball, swimming and things like that going on,” he said. “

Daily weight room sessions are on the schedule, as are 7-on-7 scrimmages with Steamboat Springs and Meeker later this month for high school players. Additional camps in Rock Springs, Wyoming, and at home are also planned for later in the summer, leading up to full practices in August.

“We’re really looking forward to this summer,” Nelson said.

Within the gym, coach Jim Loughran was working with middle school hoopsters, working on fundamental skills for four mornings straight this week.

“We’re missing some seventh-graders, but what’s really promising to me is we’ve got 11 eighth-graders,” he said. “We’ve got some girls with some good height here, too.”

Loughran is instating the “10,000 Shot Club” for all girls to work on their shooting on their own time throughout the coming months with the goal of seeing improved shooting on top of other elements of the game.

With many months to go before any official practices, Loughran said he will be taking players to as many summer opportunities as possible, including camps and tournaments hosted by the likes of University of Northern Colorado and Colorado Mesa University.

Bree Meats was among the MCHS players who was assisting middle school players during the Bulldog clinic. After a season in which she suited up for all levels of basketball, including varsity, she’ll be focusing on honing her skills in the sport for her sophomore season, as well as cross country in the fall and track in the spring for the 2019-20 school year.

After being on the student end of summer camps, she was glad to be able to pass along a little knowledge.

“It’s a lot of fun working with them and seeing who’s coming up in the program and who I’ll be playing with when I’m a junior and senior,” she said. “We’re kind of just here to be examples, but they’re all working hard.”