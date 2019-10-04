Moffat County spirit team hosting kids clinic for Homecoming

The Moffat County High School spirit team performs their halftime dance routine.

Andy Bockelman

The Moffat County High School spirit squad is looking for young talent to participate in its Mini Spirit Camp as part of Bulldog Homecoming week.

Participants in kindergarten through sixth-grade are welcome to join and will learn a special routine from the seasoned spirit teams, which the full group will perform at halftime of the MCHS varsity football Homecoming game Oct. 11 against Aspen.

The cost is $40, which includes a cheer shirt to wear during the show. Practices run from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8 to 10, all at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane.

For more information, contact 928-245-7803 or 303-324-6749 or ashley.boulware@moffatsd.org or shelby.massey@moffatsd.org.