Moffat County soccer starts rolling with Panthers

Moffat County's Brayan Tarango uses his head to knock a Delta corner kick away from the Bulldogs goal on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Delta won the contest 6-0

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

It’s a new year for Moffat County sports with the Bulldogs boys soccer team kicking off its first home event of the fall season this week.

MCHS hosted the Delta Panthers on Tuesday and fell 6-0, though it was a strong showing for the Dogs, who drew an offside call against Delta within the first 10 seconds.

“I’m running a high line, which is always good because the more you can draw them off like that the better,” coach Diego Quezada said. “They were rattled. They were thinking, ‘Oh, we can’t dribble or get past these guys.’”

Quezada said the opening 20 minutes were “spectacular,” as Moffat County maintained ball control and kept the Panther offense from making much progress. However, once one breakaway goal by Delta came after 10 minutes, another came just as quickly near the 20-minute mark.

The Panthers scored again on a successful penalty kick, and got one more goal from the wing just before halftime to take a 4-0 lead. Quezada then changed things up, replacing starting goalie senior Landon Patton with freshman Cristian Valencia Rosario.

“Landon just needs to leave his feet more, and he’ll be a good goalie,” Quezada said. “Cristian is a lot better on the field, but he has some good agility.”

The Bulldogs exploded up front in the second half, as juniors Cris Calderon and Alejandro Tarango attacked the box. They would have gained the first Moffat County goal this season, but refs called it back for offside.

Moffat County goalie Landon Patton makes a save against Delta on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2022.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

“I thought it looked good,” Quezada said of the would-be goal.

Delta scored twice more from there to win 6-0 as a small Bulldogs bench was further depleted with a few minor injuries temporarily taking out starters.

Quezada said the opener was rougher than he’d hoped for but also showed him his team’s potential.

MCHS is next scheduled to host Caprock Academy at 11 a.m. Saturday — a team the Bulldogs defeated twice last season — before facing the Central Warriors at home on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Moffat County’s Cris Calderon bounces a throw-in off his chest in a game against Delta on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2022.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press