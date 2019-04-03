 Moffat County soccer starts home games: Bulldog Sports — Week of April 3, 2019 | CraigDailyPress.com

Moffat County soccer starts home games: Bulldog Sports — Week of April 3, 2019

File Photo

Moffat County High School's Terry Gillett chases down the ball during a 2018 soccer game. MCHS girls will host their first home games this week.

Wednesday

6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation adult volleyball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Thursday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls soccer vs. Grand Junction at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Friday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls soccer vs. Coal Ridge at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
4 p.m. Moffat County High School boys swimming at Glenwood Springs

Saturday

TBD Youth Bowling League at Pepsi Youth Championship Tournament State Finals in Longmont
9 a.m. Moffat County High School varsity track and field at Frank Woodburn Invitational in Grand Junction
1 p.m. Moffat County High School girls soccer vs. Delta at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Sunday

None

Monday

9 a.m. Moffat County High School girls golf at Bookcliff Country Club in Grand Junction
Noon Moffat County High School junior varsity track and field at Fruita
6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation adult volleyball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Tuesday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls soccer vs. Delta at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

