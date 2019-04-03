Moffat County soccer starts home games: Bulldog Sports — Week of April 3, 2019
April 3, 2019
Wednesday
6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation adult volleyball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.
Thursday
4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls soccer vs. Grand Junction at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Friday
4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls soccer vs. Coal Ridge at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
4 p.m. Moffat County High School boys swimming at Glenwood Springs
Saturday
TBD Youth Bowling League at Pepsi Youth Championship Tournament State Finals in Longmont
9 a.m. Moffat County High School varsity track and field at Frank Woodburn Invitational in Grand Junction
1 p.m. Moffat County High School girls soccer vs. Delta at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Sunday
None
Monday
9 a.m. Moffat County High School girls golf at Bookcliff Country Club in Grand Junction
Noon Moffat County High School junior varsity track and field at Fruita
6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation adult volleyball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.
Tuesday
4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls soccer vs. Delta at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
