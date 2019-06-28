Moffat County soccer starting open practices for summer
Craig Press Staff
Moffat County High School soccer will begin open practices for the summer July 8.
Evening practices will be from 7 to 9 p.m., and high school and eighth-grade players are encouraged to attend.
Athletes must provide their own clears, shin guards and water.
For more information, call head coach Nathalie Boelen at 334-703-9068.
News
