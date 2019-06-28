Moffat County soccer starting open practices for summer

Moffat County High School's Canyon Chambers, left, and Eduardo Olivera stay on top of the Delta offense as the Panthers threaten to score.

Andy Bockelman

Moffat County High School soccer will begin open practices for the summer July 8.

Evening practices will be from 7 to 9 p.m., and high school and eighth-grade players are encouraged to attend.

Athletes must provide their own clears, shin guards and water.

For more information, call head coach Nathalie Boelen at 334-703-9068.