Moffat County soccer splits to start season with doubleheader vs. Montrose
March 10, 2019
Though their home field remains covered in white, Moffat County High School girls soccer’s start to the year showed the Bulldog winter blues will soon come to a close.
MCHS girls opened the schedule with a set of games Saturday against Montrose’s junior varsity squad, going 1-1 against the Indians in a neutral site in Grand Junction.
Lady Dogs got their first win of the spring against the 4A program, with a 2-0 victory as Tressa Otis knocked in a goal from the assist by Trinitie Beckner. A pass from Otis gave the second score to Kenzie Rehor.
A tight second game in the doubleheader ended with a W for the Indians thanks to a goal off a corner kick, said MoCo coach Nathalie Boelen.
MCHS girls will next travel Tuesday to Rifle.