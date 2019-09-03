Moffat County soccer slams Fruita to start season

Moffat County High School boys soccer began the schedule on solid footing Tuesday with a win at home against Fruita Monument.

In a 4-2 victory, the Bulldogs started their scoring spree early as Ronnie Quezada claimed the first goal of the fall off an assist from Mario Nunez less than four minutes into the game.

Though a pair of miscues in front of the Bulldog box allowed the Wildcats to take the temporary lead at 2-1, Erik Payan overwhelmed the Fruita keeper with less than 10 minutes remaining in the first half for what would wind up being a hat trick for the day, his first goal assisted by Eduardo Olivera.

The MoCo offense kept getting better in the remaining minutes, while defense prevented the Wildcats from making anything big happen on their end, with Sabastian Hershiser finishing with 11 saves for the match.

A corner kick from Marcos Romero was put in the net by Payan, who scored again for the trifecta with an unassisted goal, now operating from midfield.

Coach Nathalie Boelen was vocal about the team’s solid work, especially given some small numbers in the season’s first week.

“Very proud of our boys for keeping their head in the game and playing tough with only two subs,” she said.

MCHS will be at home again this week, hosting Vail Mountain at 1 p.m. Saturday before traveling to Grand Junction Monday.