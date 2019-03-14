Moffat County soccer runs past Rifle

Even if there’s no end in sight for winter weather, Moffat County High School girls soccer remains in spring mode.

MCHS girls took their second victory within a week with a 2-1 win Tuesday on the road against Rifle.

The Bulldogs took control against the Bears, with scoring by Tressa Otis and Brynlee Williams and nine saves by Bailey Lawton in goal.

Moving to 2-1 in the early season record, the Dogs will seek another W Friday as they travel — weather pending — to Grand Junction to face Carbondale’s Colorado Rocky Mountain School.

With the following week spring break for MCHS, the team is scheduled to host its first home game March 28 against Grand Valley, providing field conditions in Craig are suitable by then.

Though the Bulldog home field has remained covered in snow, preventing outdoor practices and keeping players working in the gym.

Even so, coach Nathalie Boelen said she has seen a roster ready to work in her first year with the Bulldog girls program following a fall in which she coached the boys team.

The team’s young talent is balanced with an abundance of seniors, eight total, including Lawton, Yoselin Cordero-Alcantar, Jackie Barraza, Trinitie Beckner, Larissa Gonzales, Ebawnee Smercina, Terry Gillett and Naomi Magallanes.

“Considering we have had zero touches on an actual grass field, they have played well,” she said. “We have spent time in practice working on positioning, shifting to cover, and switching. The girls are working together well and adjusting to a new coaching style.”