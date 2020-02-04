Moffat County soccer program raising funds through apparel sale

The Moffat County High School soccer program is hosting an online fundraiser sale for upcoming seasons to support Bulldog athletes.

The sale through Fan Cloth offers MCHS apparel in team colors for Bulldog fans, including jackets, sweatshirts, t-shirts, shorts, beanies, equipment bags, folding chairs and more.

Fan Cloth offers sports teams the opportunity to raise funds for their programs with approved school logos, mascots and colors.

For more information on supporting the program, visit Fancloth.shop/ZJNYG.