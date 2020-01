Moffat County High School soccer players keep the Coal Ridge offense in check.

Andy Bockelman

The Moffat County High School soccer program is hosting offseason practices throughout the winter with indoor sessions for athletes.

Practices are from 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays at the Moffat County School District administration building — formerly East Elementary — at 600 Texas Ave.

For more information, contact coach Nathalie Boelen at 334-703-9068.