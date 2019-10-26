Moffat County soccer keeps shooting in final game

Moffat County High School's Erik Payan gets the ball rolling back against Coal Ridge.

Andy Bockelman

The ongoing difficulties for Moffat County High School boys soccer didn’t slow down in the Bulldogs’ final week, though the Dogs’ last game wasn’t without some fight in them.

MCHS finished 1-13 with their last competition of the fall against the state-bound Roaring Fork Rams Tuesday, Oct. 22.

The Rams recently claimed the 3A Western Slope League championship, proving a daunting foe for all, not the least of which the struggling Bulldog squad.

Coach Nathalie Boelen described the level of competition against the Carbondale opponent as “stupid hard,” mostly due to the dwindling numbers on her roster.

“We had two subs to their full bench,” she said. “The boys played hard and stuck with it the whole game.”

Roaring Fork’s final home game before the playoffs ended 9-0, though Boelen noted that goalie Sabastian Hershiser had more than 20 saves against the champs.

Even against an overwhelming defense, the Bulldogs had their chances, with leading forward Erik Payan narrowly missing two shots off the Rams’ crossbar.

The following Thursday didn’t treat either team well as Roaring Fork were upset 2-0 by Coal Ridge on the road to spoil their undefeated conference record and put them at 11-2-1 overall.

Moffat County’s final game was supposed to be the same day in Carbondale with a rematch against Colorado Rocky Mountain School, though Boelen was forced to forfeit without enough players.