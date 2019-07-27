Moffat County soccer hosting boys, girls scrimmage July 31 to prep for fall season

Moffat County High School's Christian Orona gets moving in the right direction against Delta.

Andy Bockelman

The Moffat County High School soccer program will host an inter-team scrimmage at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31 at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane.

The scrimmage, which will feature boys and girls athletes alike, is open to recent graduates as well as any incoming or returning players planning to join the team for the upcoming fall or spring.

While there will be no practices July 29 or 30, coach Nathalie Boelen said the event will mark a move into more intense summer sessions as the Bulldog boys program starts full practices in mid-August.

Players must provide their own cleats and shin guards for the scrimmage.

For more information, call 334-703-9068.