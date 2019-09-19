Moffat County soccer fights through small bench vs. Basalt

Moffat County High School and Basalt opponents field a corner kick.

Andy Bockelman

Despite a dwindling number on the field Thursday, Moffat County High School boys soccer didn’t settle to go out without at least one highlight play.

MCHS fell 10-1 to Basalt in a game that kept getting tougher for the Bulldogs, who began with 10 players and were down to nine by the end of the afternoon.

The Dogs were shorthanded with three athletes out with injuries, and the task of fending off the Longhorn offense mounted once Leo Landa also had to hit the bench late in the game.

MoCo trailed 5-0 at halftime and despite the second half starting stronger, Basalt kept pounding the Bulldog goal.

Still, with less than 15 minutes remaining, Canyon Chambers prevented the shutout with a well-placed shot in Longhorn territory that got the Dogs on the scoreboard.

Keeper Sabastian Hershiser finished the day with 16 saves.

The loss at home followed some equally hard-fought outings in Grand Junction, as the Bulldogs took an 8-0 loss to Palisade Sept. 12 and a 13-3 defeat to the Central Warriors Tuesday.

MCHS travels Sept. 24 to Aspen and will be back on their home turf Sept. to host Grand Valley.