Moffat County soccer falls to Palisade in season opener

Opening up the 2021 season Thursday in Palisade, the Moffat County Bulldogs’ soccer team got the season started off on the wrong foot, falling 5-0 to the host Palisade Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs went down 2-0 heading into the half, before then falling apart in the second half, giving up 3 second-half goals.

The momentum of the game shifted after the Bulldogs missed a penalty early on with the score still tied at zero. After Palisade pocketed their third goal of the day, Quezada saw a visible morale drop in his team. The team struggled without seven of their players due to ineligibility concerns.

Quezada’s postgame speech was short but sweet, encouraging his team to eliminate the word “but” from their vocabulary, and to not make excuses when things do not go right. Quezada also views this game as expected growing pains for a young team with a first-year head coach.

While the team has gone through workouts during practice to build up their stamina, and it is something that they will continually be working on, Quezada said.

The loss continues a stretch in which the team continues to struggle to find its footing, as the Bulldogs have now lost 14 games in a row, dating back to last season. However, there is a renewed sense of hope among the team.

“I do see a lot of hope,” Quezada said. “They’re a good group of kids.”

The team has a week off before they are hit the field again. As a result, Quezada wants his team to work on keeping more possession of the ball, their passing, and he wants to elevate some of their younger and less experienced players by getting them involved more.

The Bulldogs are back in action on March 25, when they travel to Vail to face off against the Vail Mountain Gore Rangers.

