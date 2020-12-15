Moffat County slated to receive Moderna vaccines sometime next week, Public Health says

A man receives a dose of an experimental coronavirus vaccine as part of a clinical trial for a vaccine candidate developed by BioNTech, which is based in Germany, and Pfizer.



As much of Colorado sees the new Pfizer vaccines roll out this week in an effort to slow down the coronavirus pandemic, Moffat County residents will have to wait until next week at the earliest to receive nearly 600 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Of those 600 doses, Memorial Regional Health will receive 400, according to Moffat County Public Health Director Kari Ladrow, while Public Health and Northwest Colorado Health will receive 100 doses each.

The first round of vaccines in Moffat County will be distributed to healthcare workers, first responders and workers in assisted living facilities, according to the county’s distribution plan.

Following distribution of the first round, the second round of the vaccine will be distributed to essential workers such as those who work in grocery stores, teachers and child care providers, and workers in businesses where they are in close proximity to each other. Some vaccine will also be available to people who are over the age of 65 or have other health risks.

The third round of vaccine will be made available to all adults over the age of 18.

For now, Moffat County is in a waiting game as Moderna awaits its Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which could come as soon as Friday, according to CNBC.

Public Health is partnering with Memorial Regional Health to store the vaccine, as it requires a special freezer. Public Health will acquire the freezer, and MRH will house it along with the vaccine. Public Health will then work with local healthcare agencies including MRH, UCHealth and Northwest Colorado Health to distribute the vaccines per the State’s distribution guidance.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com