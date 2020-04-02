Moffat County Sheriff’s Office K9 Odin receives donated body armor

Moffat County Sheriff's Officer K9 Odin dons his new protective gear in front of the Public Safety Center.

Courtesy Photo / Moffat County Sheriff’s Office

Moffat County Sheriff’s Officer K9 Odin will be sporting a new, protective look while on duty, thanks to a generous donation.

K9 Odin recently received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The vest was embroidered with the sentiment, “In memory of K9s Cane and Verro.”

The Moffat County Sheriff’s Office was notified on Jan. 24 that it was awarded the grant for the protective vest for K9 Odin after K9 Deputy Nate Baker applied for the grant.

“He’s [K9 Odin] pretty busy, and this will protect him when he’s out on the street doing what he does, protecting the rest of us,” Moffat County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Chip McIntyre said.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c(3) charity located in East Taunton, Massachusetts. Their mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The non-profit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 3,830 U.S. made, custom fitted, NIJ certified protective vests in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a value of $6.9 million.

The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified, and are at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $960.00. Each vest has a value between $1,744 – $2,283, and a five-year warranty and an average weight of 4-5 lbs. There is an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts tax-deductible donations of any denomination at http://www.vik9s.org or mailed to P.O. Box 9 East Taunton, MA 02718.

