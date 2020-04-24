Moffat County Sheriff’s Office investigating Thursday night plane crash in western part of Moffat County

The Moffat County Sheriff’s Office,the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are investigating a Thursday night plane crash in the western part of the county that killed the lone occupant of the aircraft.

On Thursday, April 23 at about 9:50 p.m., deputies were advised by Denver Air Traffic Control of a possible aircraft crash in the Powder Wash area off of Moffat County Road 4, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the area and were able to locate a crashed fixed-wing aircraft at about 3:20 a.m. Friday morning.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that the small twin-engine Aerostar 601 propeller plane crashed into the ground, killing the sole occupant.

The Moffat County Coroner responded to the scene to gather evidence to assist in expediting the identification of the victim.

This is currently an ongoing investigation headed by the NTSB.

The identity of the pilot will be released by the Moffat County Coroner’s Office after appropriate notifications have been made.

The Craig Press will provide updates to the story as they become available.

