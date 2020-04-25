Moffat County Sheriff’s Office deputies involved in stolen vehicle pursuit Friday night

Moffat County Sheriff’s Office deputies had a busy Friday night, pursuing a stolen vehicle before the driver crashed near Bray Way and 9th Street, resulting in injuries, according to a Saturday evening press release from the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 9 p.m. Friday night, a deputy with the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle reported stolen out of Routt County on Moffat County Road 29.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle at that time, but the driver refused to yield to the deputy and began to flee from him in the stolen 2014 Honda CRV. The deputy ended the initial pursuit on Moffat County Road 18 due to the drivers’ actions and road conditions.

Later Friday night at about 10:40 pm, deputies again located the stolen vehicle as it turned westbound onto U.S. Highway 40 off of Moffat County Road 29, headed into Craig, according to the press release.

The pursuit continued into the City of Craig where the driver of the stolen vehicle continued to evade law enforcement. At about 10:55 p.m. the driver of the stolen vehicle, “failed to negotiate a corner” at Bryan Way and 9th Street in Craig and rolled the vehicle.

The driver was able to out of the vehicle before medical personnel transported him to a local hospital, where he was later flown by air life to a trauma center outside the area.

The driver was found to be in possession of suspected illegal narcotics and a handgun, according to Moffat County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation into the incident is still under investigation, and the driver’s name will not be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation, according to the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office.

