Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, Craig Police Department selling impound vehicles to public

A 1988 Jeep Cherokee sits among eight other vehicles at the city impound lot.

File Photo

In an effort to clear out some inventory at the impound lot, the Craig Police Department and the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office are listing impounded vehicles for sale to the public.

The vehicles up for sale are either abandoned vehicles that have not been claimed by owners or vehicles involved in cleared criminal investigations that have not been claimed by owners, according to Sheriff’s Office Administrative Assistant Jennifer Holmlund.

Vehicles available for sale include:

17S00621 – 1996 Ford Taurus

17S00621 – 1998 Ford Expedition

16P01678 – 1990 White Coleman Trailer

19P01834 – 1998 Green Pontiac Grand Prix

19P01885 – Homemade Orange / Black Trailer

20P00026 – 2001 Gold Buick Lesabre

Starting on March 4, 2020, appointments can be made by those interested to inspect the available vehicles.

Prospective buyers can also start submitting bids on vehicles from March 4 through March 18 until noon. Vehicles will be sold “as is,” according to Holmlund.

Winning bidders will be notified by telephone, and vehicles must be paid for and removed from the Moffat County Public Safety Center on or before, April 1, 2020.

Vehicles which have not been paid for and removed, or arrangements to do so by that date may be offered to the next highest bidder.

For further information or to set an appointment to inspect the vehicles, please contact a Community Service Officer at (970) 439-8179.