Moffat County Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect in homicide

Griffin James Loughlin, 24, was arrested Wednesday in Salt Lake City, and charged with first-degree murder in connection with a homicide reported Monday, according to a press release from the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, November 30, the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a deceased male subject found in a remote area of northwest Moffat County, approximately 2.75 miles from the Colorado/Utah border.

The victim has been identified as Ian Richard Tillack, 25. Neither Tillack or Loughlin are Moffat County residents.

An initial investigation from the sheriff’s office revealed the man had been shot. Personnel and resources from Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Dinosaur Marshal’s Office, Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Moffat County Coroner’s Office investigated the death.

Based on evidence at the scene, foul play was suspected, which led to an arrest warrant for Loughlin.

This is a developing story. The Craig Press will provide more information as it becomes available.

