Moffat County Sheriff KC Hume named to Colorado Fire Commission

Moffat County Sheriff KC Hume was recently appointed to the newly established Colorado Fire Commission.

One of Moffat County’s own will be part of a new statewide agency to address fire prevention and control.

The Colorado Department of Public Safety Executive Director, Stan Hilkey, appointed Colorado’s first fire commission members this week, following Gov. Jared Polis signing SB19-040, which established Colorado’s Fire Commission, led by the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.

“I would like to thank all of the outstanding members of our community who applied to be part of this commission, and I congratulate those who were selected,” Hilkey said in a Wednesday news release. “As Colorado’s fire problem continues to escalate and become more complex, we are excited to get started on the very important work of looking at fire, as a whole, in Colorado and how we can make our state safer.”

The release stated that the mission of the agency is “to enhance public safety in Colorado through an integrated statewide process focused on the fire service’s capacity to conduct fire management and use, preparedness, prevention, and response activities to safeguard lives, property, and natural resources, and increase the resiliency of local and regional communities.”

The commission includes 24 voting members and at least 7 ex-officio members and is “authorized to develop task forces to find solutions to a wide range of issues that impact Colorado’s fire service.”

Among those on the list of voting members is Moffat County Sheriff KC Hume.

Hume, also the chief of Craig Fire/Rescue, said he was “humbled and honored” to be selected for the project.

He added that being aware of the potential for wildfires remains important to him this summer.

“Although to date, we have experienced fewer and smaller fires, the fire season in Moffat County and Northwest Colorado isn’t over,” he said. “We have a significant number of hot, dry and windy days ahead. I encourage everyone to remain vigilant, exercising sound fire prevention efforts.”