Moffat County Sheriff KC Hume announces bid for re-election in 2018

CRAIG — Moffat County Sheriff KC Hume announced his bid for re-election. Hume was elected sheriff in 2014, and will seek another four-year term in the 2018 general election.

"The men and women of the Moffat County Sheriff's Office have worked tirelessly over the past three years to serve and protect, but also to operate responsibly and transparently, to combat drug crimes, to earn grant award money, to implement state-of-the-art technology without taxpayer dollars and to increase community engagement," Hume said in news release issued Thursday.

The Craig Press caught up with the sheriff for a Q&A to learn more about him and his plans.

CP: How did you get your start in law enforcement?

Hume: My father is a man who I admire, both for his personal and professional accomplishments, and he was involved in the criminal justice system, albeit from the judicial side.

I was in my 20s — that would've been around 1993 — when I became involved with the Moffat County Sheriff's posse, which, at the time, was a little different than search and rescue. They were tasked with law enforcement, as well as search and rescue.

Both Vince Gianinetti and Henry Stoffel, two individuals working for law enforcement here in our community — one for the sheriff at the time and one for the police department — encouraged me, so that's what led me to my law enforcement career, that encouragement and that support. They were certainly individuals I looked up to that I would consider mentors.

We are the sum total of our life experiences. At any point in our life span … for me, now at 50 years old, I can reflect back on numerous individuals who have played a significant role in who I am today as a law enforcement leader, as a sheriff, as a husband, as a man and as a member of our community.

CP: What do you find most rewarding in your role as sheriff?

Hume: For me, it's our community. And when I say community, it's all-encompassing: It's our community, it's our home, it's Moffat County, it's our team here at the Moffat County Sheriff's Office. So, really, when you boil that down, it's the people … it always has been about the people.

It's never been about me. … There's nothing that has been accomplished here at Moffat County Sheriff's Office that has been accomplished by me. It's the team, it's the community, it’s the relationships we've built that have allowed us to realize some significant accomplishments, some gains, and allowed us to continue to move forward.

CP: What are the biggest challenges currently facing the MCSO?

Hume: At least for Moffat County, at this moment in time, it's our declining revenues and our declining population. How do we provide the very best service with the dollars that we have available? (How do we) maximize the return on what we have?

Any leader who is worth their salt surrounds themselves with people who are smarter than they are, and our team is full of extremely intelligent people. That speaks to the successes that we have realized, and that's not just since I've been sheriff.

It's about this family, the Moffat County Sheriff's Office, because they are part of our community. They are from here. Sir Robert Peel said … the police are the community, and the community are the police, and without that relationship, it would be much more difficult for us to accomplish anything.

We really strive to create opportunities for all of our team members to experience growth, personally and professionally. I believe that's one of my obligations as the servant leader. … At some point in time, we will be gone, and we have to position the organization to be successful. Leave it better than you found it.

CP: How do you feel your experience equips you to serve Moffat County as sheriff?

Hume: I have always believed that, in any leadership role, it's about who you trust. Trust is something that's earned and has to be held sacred. But once you lose an individual's trust, it's almost impossible to gain that individual's trust back, so in building that trust, you have to value it.

Coupled with trust is building relationships. Relationships are an ongoing process and require cultivation. We understand here in Moffat County that none of us working in public safety can do this job alone, so we have to be able to work together.

For me, it's not a job; it's a calling, it's selfless service. I look to myself as a servant leader; it never has been about me, ever.

I'm the luckiest guy out there, I have this wonderful opportunity to lead a phenomenal group of men and women to serve Moffat County. I come to work with a smile on my face every day. Not to say there aren't … some absolutely horrible things that we in law enforcement have to manage from a day-to-day perspective, but it's how you, as an individual, approach that.

For me, as an individual, I'm positive energy. I have a smile on my face.

CP: How do you keep from becoming jaded in law enforcement and maintain that positive attitude?

Hume: I really hope in my interactions with the citizens of Moffat County that I have in some way positively impacted them.

It's how you treat individuals each and every day, even when you don't think that contact, those words or sentiments you're sharing, are really going to make any kind of difference or hold any value.

Some of the golden rules we learned as children in kindergarten still apply, and, as adults, we forget some of those golden rules. Treat others as you want to be treated. Share. That has served our team well over the years and certainly with the folks we're charged with the care and custody of in our jail. If you treat others how you want to be treated, for the most part, that's what you'll get, and it will be reciprocated.

CP: What made you decide to run for re-election?

Hume: I take this responsibility very seriously. It is very humbling to know that the community that I've called my home for 50 years, that the citizens, when they go to the polls, decided, "We want you. You're the guy we want to be our sheriff." That's really powerful, so I take it very seriously.

I always believed I would run for re-election, but (my family) and I sat down and had a conversation. … In this case, it's my family. My wife and kids are vital in that foundation in allowing me to come to the office every day with a smile on my face. If they weren't in, I wouldn't be able to do it.