Moffat County seniors receive scholarship funds from Craig realtors
The Craig Association of Relators recently announced four recipients in the Moffat County High School Class of 2023 for the group’s annual scholarship.
The association provided $500 each to Reagan Hafey, Lizzy LeWarne, Catcher Jackson and Isaac Vallem.
