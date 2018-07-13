Moffat County selected for Blueprint 2.0 technical assistance award

CRAIG — The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade announced Thursday that Moffat County has been selected as a recipient of Launch a Sector Partnership technical assistance support in the third round of Colorado Blueprint 2.0 initiatives.

Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership applied for the program on behalf of the local champion organization, Colorado Northwestern Community College, and the industry partners and neighboring counties that support the initiative. Desiree Moore, director of community and workforce programs, will work with OEDIT and the Colorado Workforce Development Council staff on the initiative. The technical assistance will be conducted between now and June 2019.

"This technical assistance will help us to grow our sector partnership between public entities and those in the private sector of the energy industry," Moore said. "We will involve key partners from various companies, as well as education, community outreach, workforce and economic development entities, to identify needs and challenges and develop a plan to promote local industry growth and competitiveness."

This is the second year Moffat County has been awarded a Blueprint opportunity.

"Participating in the Brand Building for Communities through the Blueprint program over the past year has been a terrific experience that yielded us an authentic brand we are using to sell our community and its many assets," CMEDP Executive Director Michelle Perry said. "I am honored that Moffat County was again successful with a Blueprint application that will assist us to make meaningful strides in strengthening our economy."

In the 2018 cycle, CMEDP also applied for "Grow Your Outdoor Recreation Industry," but was not among the recipients.

"Blueprint 2.0 has become an integral part of rural Colorado's economic resurgence," said Colorado Lieutenant Governor Donna Lynne. "These programs deliver the vital economic services and expertise to help spark economic growth in a collaborative community-led effort. I'm honored to announce this year's awardees, and am excited to watch the transformative process within each community unfold."

The 2018 Blueprint 2.0 program awardees, by program, include the following.

• Brand Building for Communities: Town of Hayden, Town of Basalt, Rio Blanco County’

• Certified Small Business Community: Logan County/Town of Sterling, Chaffee County, San Juan County, and The West End of Montrose County

• Community Placemaking: Meeker, Woodland Park

• Co-working 101: Basalt, Olathe

• Colorado Rural Academy For Tourism Studio 201: Greeley, Delta

• Creativity Lab of Colorado: Sterling, La Junta

• Grow Your Outdoor Recreation Industry: Clear Creek County, Fairplay, Rangely, Pagosa Springs

• Colorado Office of Film, Television, and Media (COFTM) Film Festival Initiative: Steamboat Springs, Salida

• Launch a Sector Partnership (Collaboration with the Colorado Workforce Development Council): Moffat County

"We see the tremendous impact of these programs on rural communities each year, so it's especially rewarding to be here in a 2017 recipient community to announce this year's awardees, while seeing the tangible results of last year's investment in Logan County," said Regional Coordinator and analyst Danielle Lendriet. "These programs are shaped by the rural areas they serve, and that's the key to their collaborative success and long-term impact."

For more information about the Launch a Sector Partnership initiative, call Moore at 824-1135 or Perry at 620-4370. For more information about the Blueprint 2.0 program, visit choosecolorado.com.