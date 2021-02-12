Moffat County sees slight increase in COVID-19 cases in last week

While numbers are down overall in Moffat County when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic that has carried over into 2021, the community has seen a slight spike in cases in the last week.

As of Friday, Feb. 12, Moffat County Public Health reported 31 new cases dating back to Thursday, Feb. 4. Currently, the county has 16 active cases of COVID-19, and has recorded 765 total cases within the county since March 2020.

Additionally, Moffat County has administered 9,729 tests, and has administered nearly 1,600 COVID-19 vaccines to the community to date.

Vaccination numbers from Monday, Feb. 8 show that Moffat County has vaccinated nearly 64% of the vulnerable population of 70 and older in Moffat County. In total, the nearly 1,600 vaccines administered makes up 11.91% of Moffat County.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com