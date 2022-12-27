Moffat County seeks community members for vacant volunteer board positions
Moffat County commissioners are looking for community members to fill a number of volunteer board vacancies. Letters of interest for the board seats will be accepted through Jan. 3.
- Airport Board, three-year term, two seats
- Cemetery board, three-year term, one seat
- Council on Aging, four-year term, three voting seats, three alternate seats
- Hamilton Community Center Board*, three-year term, one seat (must live in community)
- Housing Authority Board, complete five-year term through 2025
- Land use board, three-year terms, agriculture seat, business seat, environmental rep seat, minerals/mining seat, two governmental agency seats
- Library Board of Trustees, five-year term, one seat
- Local marketing District*, complete five-year term through 2024, one seat for Dinosaur
- Maybel Volunteer Fire Department Advisory Board*, one three-year term seat, one seat to complete 4 year term through 2024
- Planning and Zoning Commission, three voting seats with three-year terms, two alternate seats with three year terms.
Include all contact information and send letters to the Moffat County commissioners, 221 W. Victory Way, Suite 130, Craig, CO 81625, Fax: 970-824-9191. Email emiller@moffatcounty.net.
For more information, call 970-824-5517.
