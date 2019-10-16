Moffat County seeks applicants for library, museum boards

Commissioners in Moffat County are seeking applicants for several positions on boards after their recent increase in funding toward both its Moffat County Libraries system and the Museum of Northwest Colorado.

Those interested in being considered for board positions can send a letter of interest complete with name, address, phone number, and credentials to the following address:

Moffat County Board of County Commissioners

221 W. Victory Way, Ste. 130

Craig, CO 81625