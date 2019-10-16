Moffat County seeks applicants for library, fair boards

Commissioners in Moffat County are seeking applicants for several positions on boards for both the Moffat County Fair and the Moffat County Libraries.

Those interested in being considered for board positions — seven open for the fair and one for the library — can send a letter of interest complete with name, address, phone number, and credentials to the following address:

Moffat County Board of County Commissioners

221 W. Victory Way, Ste. 130

Craig, CO 81625